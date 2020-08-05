Register
17:04 GMT05 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations sends specialists to Lebanon to help the government deal with the aftermath of the 4 August explosion in Beirut

    Medicine, Doctors, and More: Russia Sends Five Planes With Humanitarian Assistance to Beirut

    © Sputnik / Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Massive Explosion Hits Beirut's Port, Leaving Dozens Dead and Thousands Injured (28)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/05/1080075516_0:0:1840:1036_1200x675_80_0_0_98d0cd86b14c15900d1f5dc82b8c200e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202008051080075650-medicine-doctors-and-more-russia-sends-five-planes-with-humanitarian-assistance-to-beirut/

    The deadly explosion, which levelled the Lebanese capital's port and severely damaged nearby areas, left at least 80 people dead and thousands more injured. The city's hospitals are filled to the brim and countries around the world are rushing to offer their assistance.

    Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations has announced that the first of its planes loaded with humanitarian aid for Beirut, intended to help local authorities cope with the aftermath of the 4 August blast, has lifted off and is en route to its destination. The ministry added that four more planes with aid will be sent within a day, with the total number of Russian specialists expected to arrive in Lebanon amounting to some 150 personnel.

    Members of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations response team preparing to fly to Beirut, Lebanon, where a large explosion levelled the local port and nearby districts, leaving at least 80 people dead and thousands injured.
    © Sputnik / Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations
    Members of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations response team preparing to fly to Beirut, Lebanon, where a large explosion levelled the local port and nearby districts, leaving at least 80 people dead and thousands injured.

    The first cargo plane, an Il-76, is transporting a mobile hospital and a first response team. The third aircraft, a Sukhoi Superjet, will bring a team of psychologists and members of the "Centrospas" - a dedicated mobile emergency response team that focuses on finding and rescuing survivors in catastrophes and disasters of all kinds.

    The fourth and fifth planes will also bring more of the ministry's personnel, emergency teams, and special equipment for managing the consequences of the explosion.

    Beyond Just Relief Aid

    Russia's help extends beyond just assisting the Lebanese authorities with rescuing possible survivors and treating the wounded. The second plane flying from Russia to Beirut will bring a team of 15 epidemiologists, along with a mobile field laboratory, the ministry said. Their goal will be to prevent an uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus infection amid the chaos of the blast's aftermath and Beirut's overloaded hospitals.

    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    14

    This form of aid was specifically requested by Lebanese officials, Russia's Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare said earlier in the day. The two countries' foreign ministries have been coordinating their steps in regards to how Moscow can help Beirut cope with the tragic incident, the Russian ministry stated.

    Topic:
    Massive Explosion Hits Beirut's Port, Leaving Dozens Dead and Thousands Injured (28)

    Related:

    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    What is Ammonium Nitrate? How a Simple Fertiliser Led to Devastating Beirut Blast
    How Beirut Blast Added Insult to Injury of Lebanon’s Plummeting Currency & Crumbling Economy
    From Bomb 'Attack' to Nukes: Netizens, Politicians Speculate About Cause of Deadly Beirut Blast
    Beirut Mayor Sheds Light on Dangers of Ammonia Vapour Released After Explosion
    'Like a Dream, Like Fiction': Witnesses Depict What Deadly Beirut Blast Felt Like
    Tags:
    Russia, humanitarian aid, relief, explosion, Beirut
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse