Watch Beirut Blast Rattle Church in Chilling Footage

A horrifying video has emerged online that shows a church mass in Beirut be interrupted by a powerful blast in the city's port, the shockwave of which caused the windows of the building to shatter.
In the footage, the priest is seen performing a ritual in front of the altar when the lights go out and the building begins to shake. A few seconds later, the church windows are blown in, causing the priest and the congregation to flee for their lives.
The massive explosion hit the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, with over 80 people killed and some 4,000 injured. Beirut’s governor said that half of the city's buildings were damaged and hospitals were overcrowded due to the large influx of injured patients.
