Register
09:02 GMT05 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A general view shows the aftermath at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020

    Deadly Beirut Blast: All You Need to Know

    © REUTERS / AZIZ TAHER
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/05/1080064148_0:85:3117:1839_1200x675_80_0_0_b1068726d38e0d31a7f54b31a2dbf119.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202008051080067996-deadly-beirut-blast-all-you-need-to-know/

    As daylight broke in the Lebanese capital, authorities resumed the search for survivors and dead bodies trapped under rubble after the Beirut port was shattered by a giant blast on the evening of 4 August.

    The Beirut blast has been linked to a large supply of confiscated and possibly unsecured explosives, ammonium nitrate, stored in a warehouse at the city's port, close to highly-populated areas.

    Here is what is so far known about the deadly incident.

    •  The blast took place at 6:07 p.m. local time near Beirut's port and central district, close to many tourist attractions and government buildings. The landmarks in the immediate vicinity of the blast include the historic Martyrs' Square, the Gemmayzeh and Mar Mikhael neighbourhoods, Grand Serail, the government palace, Baabda Palace, the official residence of the Lebanese president, as well as the landmark Mohammad Al-Amin Mosque, to name a few.
    • The blast damaged homes and other buildings as far as 10 kilometres (6 miles) away from the epicentre of the explosion.
    • The shockwaves were even felt in Cyprus, around 240 kilometres (150 miles) away, and registered as a 3.3-magnitude earthquake.
    • At least 80 people were killed in the blast and 4,000 wounded, Health Minister Hamad Hassan told a state television channel in a phone interview Wednesday morning, adding that this figure is expected to rise. According to the Red Cross’s updated estimates, the death toll has reached over 100 people.
    • Beirut’s governor said half of the city's buildings were damaged in the explosion.
    • It hasn't yet been officially announced what exactly caused the incident. However, the in the early hours of Wednesday, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that about 2,750 metric tonnes of ammonium nitrate, a highly volatile substance used in agricultural fertilisers and bombs, had been stored at a port warehouse for the past six years "without preventive measures". He said an investigation had been launched into the horrific blast, stressing the probe would include "revelations that will be announced about this dangerous warehouse which has been present since 2014".
    • The warehouse, where the highly explosive material was purportedly stored, is just a few minutes' walk from Beirut's major shopping streets and tourist nightlife district.
    • Initially, there were conflicting reports about the cause of the incident, with theories swirling suggesting there could have been a missile strike or fireworks stored in port hangars could have detonated.
    • Israel denied responsibility for the deadly explosion, asserting it had nothing to do with it. Similarly, the Lebanon-based group Hezbollah also denied allegations that the explosion was the result of a missile attack on a purported weapons cache in the city’s port, OTV Lebanon reported.
    • Multiple nations have offered their assistance to Lebanon, including Russia, the US, UK, France, Greece, Cyprus, and Israel. Moscow said it would deploy a mobile hospital in Beirut to provide medical assistance to the survivors of the explosion. France was also among the first countries to send relief to the Middle Eastern nation.

    Related:

    Top-5 Deadliest Ammonium Nitrate-Related Accidents as Monstrous Explosion Rips Through Beirut
    Beirut Port Blast Victim: 'I Saw Something Like Exploding Fireworks'
    Mia Khalifa Says She ‘Votes Revolution’ in Wake of Devastating Beirut Blast
    Tags:
    Lebanon, Beirut
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse