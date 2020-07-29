Five Civilians Injured After Explosion in Iraqi Capital of Baghdad, Reports Suggest

An Iraqi security cell has said that at least five civilians have been injured after an explosion in the capital city of Baghdad, the Kurdish Iraqi news agency Rudaw reports on Wednesday.
The latest explosion follows in the wake of several incidents that have taken place over recent days. On Monday, the Camp Taji military base, which hosts US-led coalition troops to the north of Baghdad, came under rocket fire.
The Majid al Tamimi airbase in the northern province of Saladin was also targeted on the same day, the Iraqi news agency Shafaq reported.
The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable for years due to the activities of Daesh*, which lost all the territories it had previously seized in the country, but continues to stage attacks across the Arab nation.
*Daesh, also known as IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State is a terrorist group, banned in Russia
