Explosions Rock Military Compound in Southern Baghdad, Reports Say

Explosions have hit a military compound in southern Baghdad, Iraq, a statement from the armed forces said. According to Reuters, citing security sources, the military base, where multiple explosions took place, is used as an ammunition depot by the Iraqi police and military.
The cause of the explosion is unclear, according to the military. No immediate information regarding any potential casualties has been reported.
The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable for years due to the activities of Daesh, which lost all the territories it had previously seized in the country, but continues to stage attacks across the Arab nation.
*Daesh, also known as IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State is a terrorist group, banned in Russia
