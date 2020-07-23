Saudi King Salman Undergoes Successful Gallbladder Operation, State Media Reports

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz has undergone a successful operation to have his gallbladder removed, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.
The 84-year-old monarch will remain at King Faisal Specialist Hospital for further treatment, the news agency added.
The Royal Court announced on Monday that the king had been taken to the hospital to run tests due to a suspected inflammation of the bile-storing organ. On Tuesday, the monarch chaired a cabinet meeting from the medical facility via a videolink.
On Tuesday, the monarch chaired a cabinet meeting from the medical facility via a videolink.
All comments
Show new comments (0)