Saudi King Salman Hospitalised in Riyadh for Medical Checkups - SPA

Early on Monday, Riyadh's royal court issued a statement, saying that the king of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, had been taken to King Faisal Specialist hospital to perform some tests due to an inflammation of the gallbladder, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
"The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect him - entered this Monday, 29 Dhu Al- Qidah 1441 A.H., marking 20 July 2020, the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh to perform some tests due to the presence of an inflammation in the gallbladder. May God protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and dress him with health and wellness", the court's statement said.
بيان من الديوان الملكي : #خادم_الحرمين_الشريفين يدخل مستشفى الملك فيصل التخصصي بالرياض لإجراء بعض الفحوصات جراء وجود التهاب في المرارة.
Salman, who is 84, has been the king of Saudi Arabia and 'Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' since 2015.
