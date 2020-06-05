G20 States Pledge Over $21 Billion to Fight COVID-19

“The G20, with invited countries, has coordinated the global efforts to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, G20 members and invited countries have pledged over US$21 billion to support funding in global health,” the statement reads.
The announcement comes after the G20 countries injected more than $5 trillion into the global economy in late March to fight the virus and its economic impacts.
"We are injecting over $5 trillion into the global economy, as part of targeted fiscal policy, economic measures, and guarantee schemes to counteract the social, economic and financial impacts of the pandemic," the G20 leaders said in a statement at the time.
"Emergency measures aimed at protecting health will be targeted, proportionate, transparent, and temporary. We are strongly committed to presenting a united front against this common threat,” they added.
At the time, the G20 leaders also asked the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund "to support countries in need using all instruments to the fullest extent."
The latest data by Worldometer shows that almost 7 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across the world, and nearly 400,000 people have died as a result.
