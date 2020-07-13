Yemeni Houthis Say Attacked Saudi Arabia's Jizan Oil Compound

According to the movement, militants attacked the facility in the port city of Jizan, launching drones and missiles in an operation against Saudi forces.
In the meantime, coalition forces said earlier in the day, they had destroyed six drones loaded with explosives and two ballistic missiles targeting Saudi Arabia.
"The joint coalition forces have managed to intercept and destroy two ballistic missiles, fired by the Houthi terrorist militia in the direction of the kingdom, intentionally targeting residents and civilian facilities”, Col. Turki al-Maliki said, as quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency.
The coalition also hit six mined unmanned aerial vehicles, launched by the movement from Yemen's Sanaa, the spokesman added.
Yemen has been engulfed in a war between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years. An Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015, while the militants are targeting Saudi forces and facilities near the border.
