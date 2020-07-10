Iran Refutes Claims of Explosion in Western Tehran Province

"There was no explosion in the city of Qods, or even in [neighbouring] Garmdareh", the city's governor, Leila Vaseghi, said, adding that the reason for a power outage was a malfunction in one of the local hospitals that lasted for around five minutes.
According to several news outlets, a number of Iran's military and training sites are located in the district.
#Iran:— Amihai (@Amihai_F) July 10, 2020
So what we had going on tonight?
Some reports talked about a single explosion in Qods, west of the #Iranian capital Tehran.
Other sources reported about several separate explosion, located in Qods, Shahriar, and Karaj. pic.twitter.com/WbWj9sucdY
Earlier in the day, an explosion was reportedly heard in the western part of the province, IRIB said, referring to information on social media, that the alleged blast caused power cuts in the province's city of Qods.
The reports came after a major explosion hit the Natanz nuclear site, the country's primary uranium processing compound and a separate blast ripped through the Parchin military complex near the Iranian capital last week.
All comments
Show new comments (0)