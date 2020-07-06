Militants Shell Settlements in Syria's Latakia, Idlib Provinces, Russian Military Says

"We have registered two attacks on the Mortlu settlement, one shelling of the Akch-Bayer settlement, one shelling of the Safsafa settlement and one shelling in the Jubb-al-Zarur settlement in the province of Latakia as well as one shelling of the Dadih settlement in the province of Idlib by the Nusra* terrorists," Rear Admiral Alexander Shcherbitsky said.
Russian military police units continued to patrol the Aleppo and Raqqah provinces, while military aviation crews flew patrol missions, the military official added.
On 5 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which started at midnight. The sides also agreed to create a security corridor six kilometres (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo. In addition, Moscow and Ankara agreed to jointly patrol the M4 highway.
Militants remain in control of a small pocket of the Idlib province in northwest Syria.
*Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
