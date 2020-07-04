Explosion at Power Plant in Iranian City of Ahvaz Causes Fire, Emergency Services Say

"Today, a fire occurred at the Zargan power plant in Ahvaz due to a transformer explosion", the head of the city’s fire department told the agency.
The country’s Tasnim agency reported that the fire was quickly isolated, which prevented the blaze from spreading further within the facility.
The explosion, which officials have blamed on overheating, took place at 15:30 local time [11:00 GMT], according to domestic media reports.
Several videos of the moment have already appeared online.
Explosion in Madhaj Zargan power plant, #Ahvaz, #Iran— Aleph א (@no_itsmyturn) July 4, 2020
Coords:
35.7418134
51.4200754
More to follow. pic.twitter.com/PiOGEU9tUj
#İran— The Security News (@security_newss) July 4, 2020
İran Ahvaz da Al Zarkan santralinde bir patlama meydana geldi. pic.twitter.com/wQFOnmhZ81
🔴 إنفجار أحد محولات الكهرباء في محطة زرگان الكهربائية بمدينة #الأهواز جنوب #إيران ما أدى إلى نشوب حريق في اجزاء من المحطة pic.twitter.com/JoFaqBj8Dn— Abdalqader fayez عبدالقادر فايز (@abdalkaderfaeez) July 4, 2020
An explosion and a fire at a medical facility in northern Tehran this past Tuesday killed 13 people and left six more with injuries. This incident was blamed on a gas leak.
