Videos: Large Explosion, Flashes of Light Reported in Iran's Tehran

Saudi outlet Al Arabiya reported that the explosion took place at a military base east of Tehran; however, speculation surrounding the incident has run rampant, with some claiming that the explosion was the result of a power plant outage or a munitions disposal gone wrong.
Early reports from the area also claimed Parchin, a military base "where Iran has conducted nuclear activity" was the site of the blast, according to New York Times reporter Farnaz Fassihi.
Tehran-based Mehr News Agency reported that it heard a "terrible sound" and believed the bright light in the sky was related to the noise.
Local footage shows the night sky lighting up from the explosions in the distance.
Unknown cause of an explosion in #Tehran being reported this evening. #Iran
Another perspective of the incident was later posted by analyst Joe Truzman.
Closer view of explosion that occurred this evening in #Tehran, #Iran.
It remains unclear whether any injuries or fatalities were associated with the explosion.
Iranian authorities are currently investigating the bright light and loud noise, according to Reuters, citing state TV.
