Register
03:09 GMT04 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Aguila Saleh Essa Gwaider, President of the House of Representatives, of Libya, addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014.

    Aguila Saleh on Libyan Crisis: Cairo Declaration is ‘The Only Solution’

    © AP Photo / Craig Ruttle
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    141
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107979/09/1079790922_0:14:2572:1461_1200x675_80_0_0_e1e38411cab496fa291198722c4046fb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202007041079790747-aguila-saleh-on-libyan-crisis-cairo-declaration-is-the-only-solution/

    (Sputnik) – Aguila Saleh, the president of the eastern-based Libyan Parliament, arrived in Moscow on Thursday to meet with Russian officials to discuss several issues, at the top of which was the initiative on a ceasefire, the return to the political process, and the Cairo Declaration on Libya, as well as the output of the Berlin Conference.

    The President of the eastern-based Libyan Parliament, Aguila Saleh, said on Friday that the Cairo Declaration is the only solution to the crisis in Libya, pointing out that there is consensus among Libyans.

    “In the Cairo Declaration, of course, as I mentioned [...] we believe that it is the only solution to the crisis in Libya because there is no marginalization or exclusion for anyone, and therefore, we even see that there is consensus among the Libyans on this declaration,” Saleh said on Friday. “We came [to Moscow], actually, to confirm this declaration and urge our Russian friends to move forward in this direction”.

    The President said that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is in favor of the Cairo Declaration, adding that he would be visiting Geneva within two days to meet with Acting Special Representative of the UN, Secretary-General for Libya Stephanie Williams and urge her to “come to Libya to work on the implementation of this declaration, which we believe is the only way out of the crisis in Libya”.

    Saleh also said that he is intending to visit Rome, Algeria and other countries with the same purpose.

    Cairo Declaration

    On 6 June, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi had a meeting with Saleh and the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. Following the talks, Sisi announced the so-called Cairo Initiative that outlined conditions of a political settlement in Libya and stipulated that a ceasefire be declared on 8 June.

    According to Sisi, the initiative envisages an equal representation of the three regions — Tripolitania, Cyrenaica and Fezzan — in the presidential council, the unification of Libyan state institutions and the adoption of a constitutional declaration.

    In June, the League of Arab States, following a meeting at the level of foreign ministers, stressed commitment to the unity and sovereignty of Libyan lands and the necessity of working to restore the state and its institutions, away from external interference. The league also called for the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Libya and its territorial waters.

    The Arab League also welcomed the Cairo Declaration on Libya, which stresses that the solution of the conflict in Libya must be based on Libyan political agreement, the relevant Security Council resolutions and the outcomes of the Berlin Conference as well as the previous summits and other international efforts.

    Libya has been suffering from a civil war since its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed in 2011.

    At the moment, the east of the country is ruled by a parliament supported by the Libyan National Army, while the west is controlled by the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).

    Related:

    Libya's GNA Says Sisi's Offer to Train, Equip Local Tribes Amounts to Declaration of War
    Libyan National Army Introduces No-Fly Zone Around Sirte, LNA Spokesperson Says
    Macron Says Turkey Plays 'Dangerous Game' in Libya
    EU Should 'Reflect' on Possible US Withdrawal From 'Role of World Leader', Angela Merkel Says
    Turkey Wants France to Apologise Over Mediterranean Warships Incident That Led to NATO Probe
    Tags:
    crisis, solution, Cairo Declaration, Aguila Saleh, Moscow, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 June - 03 July
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse