Iran to Consider Potential Requests for Goods Supply From Venezuela Despite US 'Threats'

"The trade exchange, including the process of sending and delivering goods, depends on an agreement between the two states … If Venezuela's government and its people in the future need things that Iran can provide to them, we will consider this seriously", Rabiei said.
Trade relations between Iran and Venezuela are based on international law and the needs of the two countries, the spokesman noted, adding that "the US threats" will not affect legitimate commercial activities between Iran and Venezuela.
Still, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Tehran was ready to send more energy resources if Caracas asks.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in turn, said in early June that he intended to visit Tehran soon to sign a package of agreements between the two countries in energy and military areas.
After this, Tehran shipped another tanker to Venezuela with food cargo for opening the first-ever Iranian supermarket in the Latin American country.
