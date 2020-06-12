Militants Shell Settlement in Syria's Idlib, Russian Military Says

"We have registered one shelling of Mellaja settlement in Idlib province from the side of the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra* terrorist organization", Shcherbitsky said at a briefing.
According to the Rear Admiral, no shelling in the Idlib de-escalation zone by illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey has been registered over the past 24 hours. He added that the Russian military police continued patrols along a few routes in Aleppo province.
On Thursday, militants shell the settlements of Hantutin, Mellaja, and Kafr Nabl in the northwestern province of the war-devastated country.
On 5 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which started at midnight. The sides also agreed to create a security corridor six kilometres (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo.
Militants remain in control of a small pocket of the Idlib province in northwest Syria.
*Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
