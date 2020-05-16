Police Say 2 Officers Injured in Armed Attack in Israel's Tira

"The police officers stopped two suspects for a check. At that moment, a suspicious vehicle approached them. A man exited the car and opened fire on the officers. Both officers have sustained injuries," the police said in a statement.
One of the officers suffered a head injury and the other received several minor injuries. Both have been hospitalised, and one of them has undergone surgery.
Police units have been deployed to search for suspects. Roadblocks have been installed on the nearby roads. Six suspects have been arrested so far. The police have found two Carl Gustaf weapons during their search.
Tira is a part of the so-called Triangle, a concentration of towns with majority Arab populations in the centre of Israel.
