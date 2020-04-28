Woman Stabbed in Israel in Potential Terrorist Attack, Perpetrator 'Neutralized' - Reports

According to the outlet, citing police, law enforcement officers are now on the scene and have shut down nearby roads.
The Jerusalem-based ZAKA International Rescue Unit emergency service said, as quoted in the report, that the attacker had been "neutralized," not clarifying if it meant that he was still alive.
Warning: The following photos are graphic and may offend sensibilities
BREAKING: Stabbing attack by Palestinian terrorist in Kfar Saba on an Israeli 70 year old woman.— Israel Nowadays (@IsraelNowadays) April 28, 2020
Terrorist neutralized. Victim in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/JF0IulhT1b
The stabbed woman was reportedly taken to a hospital in moderate-to-serious condition.
