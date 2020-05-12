Register
11:30 GMT12 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This is 21-year-old IDF Staff Sgt. Amit Ben Yigal of Ramat Gan, Israel. He was killed early this morning when hit in the head by a rock thrown at him during an arrest operation in the West Bank

    Israeli Soldier Killed by a Rock in West Bank Raid is First IDF Casualty of 2020

    © Photo : Avi Mayer/twitter
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107928/03/1079280342_0:13:1201:688_1200x675_80_0_0_7835fadc1fa43c433b8531c66749c081.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202005121079280299-israeli-soldier-killed-by-a-rock-in-west-bank-raid-is-first-idf-casualty-of-2020/

    Israeli troops are currently searching the town where the attack happened to identify the culprits. It came a day before the scheduled visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is expected to discuss Israeli plans to annex a chunk of the West Bank.

    A 21-year-old Israeli sergeant was killed on Tuesday after a large rock was thrown at his head during a predawn raid in a Palestinian town, the Israeli Defence Forces confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

    IDF spokesman Hidai Zilberman said that Staff Sgt. Amit Ben Yigal was taking part in an operation in Ya'bad, in northern West Bank, to arrest four Palestinians suspected of terrorism and stone-throwing.

    When the Israeli soldiers were escorting the four suspects, someone hurled the rock off a rooftop at Ben Yigal at around 4:30 a.m. local time. Despite the soldier wearing a helmet, he was heavily wounded and was later pronounced dead in a hospital.

    Ben Yigal, who was posthumously promoted to sergeant first class, has become the first IDF death in action of this year. The military said they had launched an investigation and troops were operating in the village searching for those who threw the rock.

    What was the reaction?

    Several top Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin, condemned the attack and offered their condolences to the soldier's family.

    No group has claimed responsibility for his death yet, although Gaza's Hamas praised the attack in a statement.

    "The incident proves the ability of our people in the West Bank to continue their struggle against the occupation until the Israeli military and the settlements are pushed out," the militant group said.

    The most recent similar killing was in May 2018, when a Palestinian dropped a marble slab at IDF commando Ronen Lubarsky during an arrest raid in a Palestinian refugee camp near Ramallah. The Palestinian, Islam Yusuf Hamid, was arrested a month later and sentenced to life in prison last year.

    On the cusp of big change

    Tuesday's raid came a day before the visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He is expected to meet with Netanyahu and his bitter rival-turned-ally Benny Gantz to discuss the de facto annexation of Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

    Palestinians are seeking an independent state on the West Bank and Gaza on the Mediterranean coast, which are considered to be occupied by the United Nations. Multiple rounds of negotiations over decades have rendered that goal all but unattainable due to differences over what the status of Jerusalem or demilitarisation of Palestinians, as well as an intra-Palestinian rivalry between Hamas and Fatah.

    Netanyahu is scheduled to swear in his new government on Thursday. A coalition agreement he struck with Gantz allows him to present his plan for annexation to the government as early as 1 July.

    Tags:
    Palestinians, raid, West Bank, killing, soldier, Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From WWII Victory Celebrations Through the Ages
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From V-Day Celebrations in Moscow Through the Ages
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse