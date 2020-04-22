Register
06:57 GMT22 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli Professor Galia Rahavm, head of infectious diseases, shows one of the rooms where returning Israelis with suspected exposure to Coronavirus will stay under observation and isolation, at the Chaim Sheba Medical Center at at Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, Israel, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. I

    Unbreakable: Israel's Healthcare System Remains Strong Despite COVID-19 Challenge

    © AP Photo / Heidi Levine
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    331
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107905/11/1079051146_0:56:3072:1784_1200x675_80_0_0_df93ce603ddd5517f91a6dd477373732.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202004221079051081-unbreakable-israels-healthcare-system-remains-strong-despite-covid-19-challenge/

    Apart from implementing a series of strict measures to contain the spread of the virus, the Jewish state has also showed flexibility of thought by setting up its own production line for critical medical equipment, avoiding a situation where doctors would need to decide which patients to save first.

    Israel continues to implement strict measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus that has claimed the lives of more than 180 Israelis. 

    Later today, the government is expected to approve a series of restrictions that would include a ban on visiting army cemeteries ahead of Memorial Day as well as the lockdown of towns and neighbourhoods during celebrations of the country's 72nd anniversary.

    So far these measures seem to be bearing fruit with reports suggesting that the rate of COVID-19 infections has slowed down in Israel, and Professor Arnon Afek, deputy Director General of the country's largest hospital Sheba Tel Hashomer, says it was the measures implemented by the government that contributed to this success.

    Strict Measures Prove Themselves

    At the beginning of March, when news of the first patients diagnosed with the virus started coming in, Israel introduced a series of stringent restrictions. At first, Tel Aviv suspended flights, put thousands of Israelis under quarantine and requested tourists to leave the country.

    But as the situation deteriorated the Jewish state was quick to shut down its government offices and public institutions, cancelled culture and sports events, and imposed full lockdowns on entire towns and neighbourhoods.

    "The decisions taken by the government were correct. They gave Israeli doctors the time to prepare", says Afek, whose hospital was the first in Israel to take on the coronavirus challenge by opening an isolated ward aimed at handling COVID-19 patients.

    Within days they set up intensive care units, operating, and delivery rooms and even a psychiatric department, all designed to respond to the growing number of cases.

    Israel's Healthcare System Under Threat?

    But Israeli media was not optimistic about the country's ability to cope with the rising challenge. Neither were some of the country's doctors.

    In February, Israel's Association of Public Health Doctors issued a statement saying the country's medical system didn't have the means to fight the pandemic and urged the government to take quick and significant measures to improve the situation.

    Even though the government pledged millions of dollars for the medical sector, for many the monetary boost was too little, too late. The reason being that even before the outbreak of the virus, Israel invested less in its healthcare than any other OECD country, reports suggested, adding that the Jewish state had only spent 7.5 percent of its GDP, much lower than what other states were forking out.

    The lack of generous funding impacted the country's health system and resulted in fewer nurses and hospital beds, older doctors and less medical equipment, with Israel's press repeatedly warning that the healthcare system would collapse in the event of a serious challenge.

    One such challenge could be a sudden rise in COVID-19 patients in need of ventilators. Israel currently possesses some 2,400 breathing machines and the fear was that a drastic increase in the amount of acute cases would cause the country's health system to collapse, similar to what was seen in Italy where patients were cut off from oxygen.

    Nothing to Worry About

    But Afek says it would require much more than the coronavirus to disrupt Israel's healthcare system.

    "We have survived the pharaoh and we will survive this too. You need much more than COVID-19 to break Israel's ingenuity and spirit".

    Indeed, it was Israel's creative approach to the challenge that reduced the blow to the health system. First of all, as the amount of cases started mounting, authorities were quick to transform some of the nation's biggest hotels into coronavirus hospitals housing patients with less serious cases, a move that took the burden off the country's already crowded medical institutions.

    Then it was the decision to utilise Israel's army and the secret intelligence service, Mossad, in the national effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

    Boasting ties with officials and businessmen, it was Mossad that provided Israel with protection masks and other equipment at a time when competition for them is tight.

    Israel also made a decision not to rely on others, setting up its own production line for breathing machines and other equipment.

    "We are a capable and flexible nation. [If worse comes to worst], we will manufacture our own hospital beds and will turn the underground parking lots into coronavirus departments", explained Afek admitting that Israel still lacked the funds, the knowledge, and the experience to deal with such issues.

    "We don't know enough about the disease but we do know that the world will not go back to what it was before. Masks and social separation will now be an integral part of our daily lives. COVID-19 will not disappear in the foreseeable future. It will take months, if not a couple of years for the world to develop a vaccine", he summed up.

    Tags:
    doctors, challenge, coronavirus, COVID-19, Healthcare, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Peacock in the Bar, Boar in the House: Animals Claim Cities as People Stick to Self-Isolation
    Death Toll Troll
    Death Toll Troll
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse