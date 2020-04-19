IRGC Warns Iran Will Respond 'Decisively' to Any US Provocation - Reports

Iran will give a 'decisive' response to any US provocation in the Gulf, the country's Revolutionary Guards Corps Navy said, as quoted by Reuters.
"We advise the Americans to follow international regulations and maritime protocols in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman and to refrain from any adventurism and false and fake stories," the statement from the Guards navy said, as cited by the agency.
"They should be assured that the Revolutionary Guards navy and the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran sees the dangerous actions of foreigners in the region as a threat to national security and its red line and any error in calculation on their part will receive a decisive response," the statement reportedly added.
