Russian Military Patrols Aleppo, Hasakah Provinces, No Shelling Registered in Idlib

"Over the past 24 hours, no shelling by illegal armed groups, controlled by Turkey, was recorded", Zhuravlev said.
The military added that the Russian army also carried out patrols along fixed routes in the provinces of Aleppo and Hasakah.
On 5 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which started at midnight. The sides also agreed to create a security corridor six kilometres (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo.
Under the ceasefire agreement, Moscow and Ankara conduct joint patrols along the M4 highway, which is currently controlled by militants.
Militants remain in control of a small pocket of the Idlib province in northwest Syria.
