Militants Attack Settlement in Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

"Over the past 24 hours, no fire from the side of the illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey has been registered ... One shelling of Miznaz settlement in Idlib province was recorded from the position of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* terrorist organization", Zhuravlev said.
Russian army planes also carried out patrols along a fixed route in northern Syria, he told reporters.
Zhuravlev added that a special communication channel for operational interaction between the Russian centre for the reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria and the Turkish side continued to function.
On 5 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which started at midnight. The sides also agreed to create a security corridor six kilometers (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo.
*Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
