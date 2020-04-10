Video: Turkey's Streets Overcrowded as 48-Hour Curfew Announced in 31 Provinces

Crowds of Turkish people were seen in front of shops in a number of cities across the country hours before the beginning of the 48-hour curfew announced for 31 provinces in Turkey during the weekend.
Turkish authorities announced the measure just two hours before it went into force on Friday at midnight.
“Maybe - just maybe - giving people two hours notice before imposing a weekend curfew in a city of 16 million was not the brightest idea,” one social media user tweeted.
Scenes from Istanbul this evening.— Piotr Zalewski (@p_zalewski) April 10, 2020
Maybe - just maybe - giving people two hours notice before imposing a weekend curfew in a city of 16 million was not the brightest idea: pic.twitter.com/DaVZPJnCZQ
Videos on social media feature many unprepared citizens standing in long lines in front of supermarkets and bakeries, with some fighting to gain access to enough food for the two-day period.
Sokağa Çıkma Yasağı Haberiyle Marketlere Hücum Başladı. pic.twitter.com/d4wVVgLTNL— Izzet Capa (@izzetcapa) April 10, 2020
The Battle for the last Camel White 🤔#SOKAĞACIKMAYASAĞI pic.twitter.com/pJwkAA32xd— Nihat Kerem A. (@oart7218) April 10, 2020
How to get corona virus 101 #SOKAĞACIKMAYASAĞI pic.twitter.com/FqQnmkpMZW— omer almasoud (@AlmasoudOmer) April 10, 2020
