More Than 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Turkey Over 24 Hours – Health Minister

ANKARA (Sputnik) - More than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 73 more deaths have been reported in Turkey over the past 24 hours, the country’s Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca announced on Sunday.

According to a graphic posted on Twitter by the health minister, the total number of cases reported in Turkey since the start of the outbreak is now 27,069, a rise of 3,135 from Saturday. The COVID-19 death toll in the country currently stands at 574, according to Koca.

A total of 1,042 people in Turkey have recovered completely after contracting the disease, an increase of 256 in the previous 24 hours, the minister reported.

Test sayısında 20.000’i aştık. İyileşen toplam hasta sayımız 1.000’i geçti. Virüs, gücünü temas ortamından alıyor. Virüse bu fırsatı tanımayalım. Evde kalalım. Yeni uygulamada davranışlarıyla herkese örnek olan gençlere teşekkür ediyorum.https://t.co/RVlhe7786O pic.twitter.com/Anu01vZPU8 — Dr. Fahrettin Koca (@drfahrettinkoca) April 5, 2020

​The global toll of COVID-19 cases has now exceeded the one million threshold and the death toll is close to 63,000, according to the Sunday update from the World Health Organisation.