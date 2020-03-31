Iran to Restore Pipeline Gas Deliveries to Turkey in Coming Days - Company

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pipeline gas deliveries from Iran to Turkey will be restored in the coming days after an explosion on the pipeline, National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said on Tuesday.

"The damaged part of Iran's gas export pipeline to Turkey will be repaired within the next few days", NIGC director of dispatching, Mehdi Jamshidi-Dana, said, as quoted by the Shana news agency.

He said the explosion had occurred in Turkey in the morning about 1.5 kilometres (less than a mile) from the border.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that "terrorists" had blown up the gas pipeline from Iran to Turkey on the latter's territory. Following the blast, gas deliveries were suspended.

The pipeline, which has been a regular target of terrorists for decades, delivers about 10 billion cubic meters of gas a year from Iran to Turkey.