Iran Begins Operation of Newly-Installed Platform in South Pars Gas Field – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The third platform installed in Phase 14 of Iran’s South Pars gas field, the largest in the world, has begun gas production and will soon reach full capacity, Tasnim News Agency reported on Thursday, citing the lead operator.

According to Mohammad Mahdi Tavassolipoor, lead operator of Phase 14 developments at the giant gas field, production began on Wednesday night, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported.

Phase 14 of gas exploration in the South Pars gas field began in 2018 with the construction of the first two platforms. The third platform was shipped from the port of Bandar Abbas to the gas field in June.

In September, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh stated that gas extraction from South Pars would reach 750 million cubic metres (26.4 billion cubic feet) per day by the end of March 2020.

The South Pars/North Dome gas field comprises a territory of 3,700 square miles in the Persian Gulf divided between Iran and Qatar. Approximately 1,400 square miles of the gas field is located in Iranian territorial waters and accounts for nearly half of Iran’s gas reserves. The gas field is comprised of 28 phases.