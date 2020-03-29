First Death From Coronavirus Reported in Syria

The Syrian government has decided to restrict traffic between the country's provinces until 16 April as part of measures taken to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, the SANA news agency reported.

The first death from the coronavirus has been confirmed in Syria, the state news agency reported.

Authorities in Syria have so far confirmed five COVID-19 cases. A curfew was imposed across the country on 25 March.

The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. According to the Johns Hopkins University count, over 684,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally and more than 32,000 people have died from COVID-19.