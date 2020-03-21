Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours – Defenсe Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded four ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded no truce breaches, the Russian Defence Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues related to the ceasefire violation has registered four cases of firing, including one in Hama, and three in Latakia. The Turkish side has registered no cases of firing", the bulletin says.

According to the centre's bulletin, 36 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon over the past day via Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 1.9 hectares (4.7 acres) of territory and defused 60 explosive devices, the bulletin added.

The centre's bulletin of 20 March said that 42 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon over the 24 hours via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints. Six residential buildings have been repaired, the centre said.

The Syrian army engineering units cleared 2 more hectares (5 acres) of territory and defused 60 explosive devices, according to the bulletin of 20 March.

The centre also said that it had carried out one humanitarian operation on 20 March, having delivered 350 food kits to the Sheikh Khader region in northern Aleppo.

The Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring was established in 2016 to promote the ceasefire in war-torn Syria and recruit more combatant groups to join the truce, as well as monitor the humanitarian situation and repatriation of refugees.