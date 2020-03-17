Register
05:56 GMT17 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz speaks at the party's headquarters following the announcement of exit polls during Israel's parliamentary election in Tel Aviv, Israel September 18, 2019

    Tweeps Accuse Gantz of Treason, Fume Over Intention to Form Government With Arab Parties

    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107842/96/1078429667_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_2058290a28db089bd5c7871282a290bd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202003171078590114-tweeps-accuse-gantz-of-treason-fume-over-intention-to-form-government-with-arab-parties/

    Israel's President Reuven Rivlin has decided to task ex-chief of staff and Benjamin Netanyahu's main rival Benny Gantz with forming a government, that is after he receives the 61 seats needed to do so.

    Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz will now have 28 days to succeed in completing a task that both he and Netanyahu have failed twice to accomplish - forming a coalition

    Speaking at a ceremony where he received the mandate from the president, Gantz vowed that he "would do everything in his power" to establish a broad government within days that "represents all Israel's citizens".

    New Government? Not So Fast

    But, as previous rounds have proven, that won't be easy. Gaining only 33 seats in the recent general polls, Gantz will need the support of other parties to reach the magic number of 61 that would give him the keys to become Israel's PM.

    And that includes the seats of the Labour-Meretz bloc as well as Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beitenu, who received six and seven seats respectively. 

    Yet, that still won't be enough. To succeed in the task, Gantz will also need the backing of the Joint Arab List, a coalition of four Arab parties, who secured an unprecedented 15 seats becoming Israel's third largest faction - support they are willing to give under certain conditions that include the promotion of equality between Jews and Arabs and a change of policy towards Palestinians.

    Dancing with the Enemy?

    However, for many Israelis these demands are unacceptable because a coalition based on the support of Arab parties is considered a red line. 

    Many have even taken to social media platforms to vent their anger. 

    One Twitter user wrote: "It's a done deal. Gantz will become Israel's prime minister...supported by those who glorify the murderers of Israelis. I am ashamed of our people. It is the worst timing for the establishment of such a government but he doesn't care... I feel that there are masses of people here who hate Netanyahu more than they love Israel".

    The Joint Arab List has a complicated relationship with Israel's Jewish population. While some 20,000 Israelis voted for them in the recent elections, many others find it difficult to relate to their agenda, which is very often critical of Israel.

    In 2008, for example, long before the four parties merged into a unified list, Ayman Oudeh, the leader of the bloc was quoted as saying that all Palestinian factions, including Hamas - considered a terrorist organisation by Israel - should come together to fight a common enemy, "the Israeli occupation".

    On another occasion, he spoke of incitement against "the occupation" and has visited Palestinian prisoners jailed for terrorism offences, sparking condemnation from many Israelis.

    Oudeh was not alone: in 2019, Israeli press published a list of Israeli parliamentarians who made similar visits. Many of them were Arab Members of the Knesset (MKs).

    "Today the President of the State of Israel will task Gantz with the formation of a government of disgrace. A government with terrorists, with an advisor to Arafat. The fate of the Jewish people will be determined by those who framed the picture of Samir Kuntar who cracked the skull of an innocent baby", said one Twitter user, referring to MK Heba Yazbek from the Joint Arab List who expressed support for Kuntar, a Hezbollah operative, killed by Israeli forces in 2015.

     

    Other tweeps seem to agree.

    "Gantz and Ayman Odeh heading one big Joint List of terror supporters, anti-Zionists, and anti-Semites", one user quipped.

     

    "Watching Benny Gantz giving a speech at the president's residence, receiving a mandate to form a government. The former chief of staff lied and is now forming a government with terror supporters. I want to scream but this is probably the Almighty's way to give us a wake up call for the next election...", a fellow netizen weighed in.

    ​Since December 2019 when the third election campaign kicked off, Gantz has been zigzagging between vows to stay away from the Joint Arab List to promises on becoming a prime minister for all Israelis, Jews and Arabs alike. 

    That's why some are now feeling betrayed accusing the former chief of staff of selling Israel's security for political gain.

    "State of Israel v. Benny Gantz. I accuse MK Gantz of fraud and breach of trust against the citizens of Israel. I blame MK Gantz for bribing the Joint List. I blame MK Gantz for fraudulently accepting a mandate", wrote a Tweep.

     

    ​Ultimate Goal - Removal of Netanyahu

    Others, however, were less concerned about cooperation with the Arab alliance. For them, the top priority is the removal of Netanyahu from office.

    "Benny Gantz, you received a mandate from the people. Use this power to defend our democracy that has been threatened. Use this power to curb the coronavirus. We are behind you", said one Twitter user.

    Similar demands were voiced by another surfer.

    "Gantz, you have the mandate to cure Israel! Stick to your promise not to sit down with Netanyahu. [Keep your word] to replace him as the citizens of Israel have chosen..."

    In a time of a crisis, however, promises are often broken. As the numbers of those infected by the coronavirus continue to climb, calls urging Gantz to form a unity government with Netanyahu have intensified. 

    According to a recent poll, conducted by Israeli Channel 12, 65 percent of Israelis expressed support for an emergency unity government of Netanyahu and Gantz, with 26 percent rejecting the move.

    Tags:
    Benjamin Netanyahu, Benny Gantz, coalition, government, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French actress and model of Ukrainian descent Olga Kurylenko on the red carpet at the closing ceremony of the 65th Berlin International Film Festival Berlinale 2015.
    Fame is No Defence: Celebrities Who Tested Positive for COVID-19
    Make No Difference
    Makes No Difference
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse