About 20 People Perish in Egypt Storm - Prime Minister

"As a result of these weather conditions, about 20 people have perished throughout the republic", Madbouly said as quoted by his office in a statement.
The prime minister thanked the citizens for heeding the government's warning about not going out unless it was necessary and commended the police and public utility service for handling the aftermath of the storm.
i don't feel safe in egypt😂#اعصار_مين_احنا_المصريين #فيروس_كورونا pic.twitter.com/PBWUfvhLN9— ᔕᕼᗩᒪᗩᗷY🌩 (@shalabixx) March 13, 2020
So, THIS, happened in #Egypt today . pic.twitter.com/xFnLQ3zWkq— Amr Khalifa (@Cairo67Unedited) March 12, 2020
The storm caused sandstorms and intense rainfall and only subsided earlier in the day, but meteorologists are predicting it will last until 14 March. In response, the government cancelled classes in schools and universities and gave paid leave to the working population.
The floods forced the country's railway authorities to halt train service nationwide. Power outages were also reported in several parts of the country, including parts of Cairo.
