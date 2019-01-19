Apocalyptic Sandstorm Hits Cairo, Painting Sky Orange (PHOTOS)

A heavy sandstorm hit the Egyptian capital this week, colouring the city orange and bringing fierce winds of almost 50 kilometres per hour (around 30 mph). The extremely bad weather obscured the Cairo skyline, and citizens had to cover their faces to protect their eyes from the storm.
'Biblical' sandstorm turns Cairo orange as residents advised to stay indoors https://t.co/0U5EvmMofd pic.twitter.com/3CAsqvgtNQ— George Mentz JD MBA (@GeorgeMentz) 18 января 2019 г.
Numerous photos taken by locals have been shared on social media showing Cairo engulfed in the sandstorm, under a terrifying orange sky.
هبوط عاصفة رملية في القاهرة # pic.twitter.com/GncImw0jF4— Mohamed Abdi Adan (@mohamed_abdi13) 17 января 2019 г.
