Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Bahrain Rises to 77

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bahrain has risen to 77, the Bahraini Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Only one patient is in critical condition, while six people have fully recovered from the virus, the Health Ministry added.

Among the Arab countries, Bahrain has been hit hardest by the virus. Nonetheless, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia have all confirmed COVID-19 cases.

On a global scale, as of Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases has exceeded 105,000, with more than 90 countries reporting infections. In addition, over 3,550 people have already died from the disease, while more than 58,000 have fully recovered.

COVID-19 was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread across the world. In late January, the World Health Organisation declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.