Kuwait Suspends Flights to and From Several States For a Week Over Coronavirus

Kuwait has recently seen a rise in the number of cases of new coronavirus (COVID-19), which originated in the Chinese Hubei province last December and has since spread to more than 80 countries.

Kuwait has suspended flights to and from Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Bangladesh, Philippines, India, and Sri Lanka for a week beginning on Saturday, the country's civil aviation authority said in a tweet.

The General Administration of Civil Aviation has issued a circular to the airlines operating at Kuwait International Airport indicating that, based on the decision issued by the health authorities in the State of Kuwait, all flights arriving to and leaving from Kuwait International Airport are temporarily suspended For the following countries: Bangladesh, the Philippines, India, Sri Lanka, the Syrian Arab Republic, the Lebanese Republic, the Arab Republic of Egypt) as of 7 March 2020 for a week.

أصدرت الادارة العامة للطيران المدني تعميما لشركات الطيران العاملة في مطار الكويت الدولي يشير الى انه بناء على القرار الصادر من السلطات الصحية في دولة الكويت توقف مؤقتا جميع رحلات الطيران القادمة الى والمغادرة من مطار الكويت الدولى ...(3/1) pic.twitter.com/w3MuMsQbFC — الطيران المدني (@Kuwait_DGCA) March 6, 2020

The circular clarified that citizens of the State of Kuwait coming from those countries are allowed to enter provided that quarantine procedures are applied to them.

As of today, at least 58 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Kuwait. The new virus was first identified in China's Wuhan and has claimed the lives of more than 3,000 poeple in mainland China.