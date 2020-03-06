Register
17:28 GMT06 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    Iran Says Its Missiles Pose No Threat to Regional States, Refuses to Ditch Them

    © AP Photo / Iranian government handout
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107803/72/1078037214_0:127:2000:1252_1200x675_80_0_0_abcd9540277bb65b0b2436fd1f71615c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202003061078496555-iran-says-its-missiles-pose-no-threat-to-regional-states-refuses-to-ditch-them/

    The Iranian missile programme has been harshly criticised by some Arab countries, as well as by the US. The latter claims that Tehran’s satellite space programme actually serves a purpose in the development of ballistic missiles, despite Iran denying this.

    Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has commented on recent statements by the informal Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee, made up of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Egypt, saying that the country's missiles do not threaten regional Arab and Muslim states. Mousavi noted that there can be no discussion regarding Iran's missile programme. The spokesman further stressed the fact that Iranian missile systems are domestically made, also calling on regional states to not buy weapons from the US. Mousavi argued that such purchases are unable to guarantee their national security.

    The official also berated the countries in the region, without going into specifics, for allegedly turning a blind eye to the problems of the Palestinian people and siding with Israel.

    "The countries that have shut their eyes to the occupation of the sacred Palestinian territories by the [Israel] and have abjectly sided with the US president and the Zionist regime’s prime minister in declaration of the treacherous Deal of the Century, have no right to question Iran’s honourable support for the resistance in Palestine and Lebanon", Mousavi said.
    The crew of the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), in accordance with international law, seized an illicit shipment of advanced weapons and weapon components, which held 358 surface-to-air missile components and “Dehlavieh” anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), intended for the Houthis in Yemen, aboard a stateless dhow during a maritime interdiction operation in the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of operations, Feb. 9, 2020.
    US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman
    US Navy Uncovers New ‘Uniquely Iranian-Designed’ Missiles in Arabian Sea Busts

    Iran's missile programme has long been a source of concern for regional powers, specifically Saudi Arabia, which claims that Yemen’s Houthi militants are using Iranian missiles to attack the kingdom and accuses Tehran of arming them. Beyond the Middle East, the US has also harshly criticised Iran’s ballistic missile programme, claiming that it is using space satellite launches for the purposes of developing such armaments.

    Iran denies the allegations and insists that its space programme is entirely civilian. Tehran tried to launch a satellite designed to gather data on earthquakes and other natural disasters on 9 February, but the missile carrier failed to lift it to the designated orbit.

    Related:

    Watch: Video Reportedly Captures Moment Iranian Missile Downs Ukrainian Airliner
    ‘Very Capable Enemy’: US Mulls Deploying Missile Defenses to Middle East After Iranian Strikes
    New Video Shows Alleged Iranian Missiles Downing Ukraine Passenger Jet
    Video: US Navy Seizes Iranian Weapons, Missiles in Arabian Sea - US Central Command
    US Navy Uncovers New ‘Uniquely Iranian-Designed’ Missiles in Arabian Sea Busts
    Tags:
    Middle East, security, missile, missiles, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse