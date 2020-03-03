'Not What We Wanted to Happen': Israeli Opposition Benny Gantz Disappointed in Election Result

According to the latest exit polls, premier Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party is set to win 37 mandates in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, leaving Gantz's Blue and White behind.

Leader of the Israeli opposition Blue and White Party Benny Gantz has said the results of the snap general election held on Monday was "not what we wanted to happen" and expressed "disappointment" and "pain" over the outcome.

"I tell you honestly, I understand and share the feeling of disappointment and pain, it's not what we wanted to happen. If these are the results, it's not what will bring Israel to the right path", Gantz said in a televised speech to his party's supporters.

Gantz also said that the March election results might be similar "in their political meaning" to those of April last year, when Netanyahu failed either to secure a majority in the parliament or negotiate a coalition with Blue and White.

Gantz also said Blue and White's path has only begun and that his party has a long way ahead.

Earlier on Twitter, Gantz thanked voters who chose his party on Monday and vowed to continue to "struggle for the [right] path" for his supporters, as exit polls showed Netanyahu's party in the lead.