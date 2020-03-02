Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Declares Victory in Twitter Post

Israeli exit polls showed earlier that Netanyahu's right-wing Likud Party was leading in Monday's vote, followed by the opposition Blue and White party of Benny Gantz.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared victory in the snap general election held on Monday.

"We won by believing in our own way and by the people of Israel", Netanyahu tweeted and attached a picture of a man "three weeks in intensive care" who voted for Likud.

ג׳קי כהן, שלושה שבועות בטיפול נמרץ, הצביע היום לליכוד בהנהגתי. ניצחנו בזכות באמונה בדרך שלנו ובזכות עם ישראל 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/CtMODFnDZC — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) March 2, 2020

Earlier, Netanyahu thanked his party's supporters via Twitter as early exit polls said Likud was set to gain a majority of seats in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament. Defence Minister Naftali Bennet also tweeted he would advise the president to mandate Netanyahu to form the government.

The 2 March snap parliamentary vote was an unprecedented case in the history of Israel, as it was the third election held in a row within less than a year. In April and September respectively, Likud failed to either secure a majority in the Knesset or negotiate a broader coalition with the opposition.