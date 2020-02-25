Register
18:16 GMT25 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A Turkish army officer guides a comrade driving a tank to its new position, after was uploaded from a truck, on the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019

    Turkey Reportedly Repositions Tanks Closer to Syrian Border, Plans to Redeploy Them to Idlib

    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107699/87/1076998704_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_cb7690836af0f463e2efeb16cf95b7a3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202002251078403618-turkey-reportedly-repositions-tanks-closer-to-syrian-border-plans-to-redeploy-them-to-idlib/

    Ankara reported sustaining casualties in Idlib blaming them on alleged fire from the positions of the Syrian army, which repelled several attacks by local militants in recent weeks.

    Turkish Demirören News Agency has reported that tanks have been redeployed from across Turkey towards the Hatay province located near the country's border with Syria. The tanks will reportedly later be transferred to the Turkish monitoring outposts in Syrian Idlib province, which, as Ankara claims, came under fire from the Syrian military in recent weeks.

    Turkey claims that it lost several service members in similar attacks over the past weeks and boasted killing dozens of Syrian soldiers and destroying military equipment when it returned fire. Ankara accused Damascus and Moscow of violating Sochi agreements designed to create a demilitarised zone in Idlib by conducting attacks on its territory.

    Moscow, in turn, slammed Ankara for escalating the situation in Idlib and also failing to fulfil obligations under the Sochi agreements, namely by separating terrorist groups from the so-called moderate opposition.

    "We see the reasons for the current deterioration in Turkey's chronic failure to fulfil its commitments under the Sochi memorandum and the transfer by Ankara of Turkey-controlled units of the so-called moderate armed opposition to northeastern Syria into the zone of Operation Peace Spring and to Libya", the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

    Russia also criticised Turkey for continuing to support Idlib militants and thus perpetuating the conflict in the region. The Russian Defence Ministry indicated on 20 February that Idlib militants' daring attack on Syrian army positions near the villages of Qmenas and Nerab on that day, came under the support of Turkish artillery fire.

    Turkish military vehicles are seen in Hazano near Idlib, Syria, February 11, 2020
    © REUTERS / KHALIL ASHAWI
    Obama’s Syria Envoy Says Only Thing That Can Prevent US Intervention in Syria is Turkish ‘Safe Zone’

    The situation in Syrian Idlib has escalated in recent months as local militants intensified their attacks against the Syrian army which returned fire and captured some of these groups' positions in the province. Namely, Damascus returned control over some of Aleppo's suburbs in February 2020. 

    Related:

    Turkey Raises Stakes in Syria, Libya and Puts Relations With Russia to Test – Analysts
    Pentagon Believes Russia, Turkey ‘Very Close’ to ‘More Extensive Conflict’ In Syria’s Idlib
    Turkey-Syria Idlib Standoff Will Continue, Libyan Conflict May be Used as Bargaining Chip – Analyst
    Turkey's Support for Militants in Syria May Provoke New Escalation - Moscow
    Obama’s Syria Envoy Says Only Thing That Can Prevent US Intervention in Syria is Turkish ‘Safe Zone’
    Tags:
    tanks, Syria, Turkey, Idlib
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse