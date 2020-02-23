Seven Dead, Others Stuck Under Buildings Following Earthquake on Iran's Border - Turkish Official

In late January, a strong 6.8-magnitude quake hit Elazig Province in Turkey, affecting the neighbouring province of Malatya and leaving 40 people dead.

Turkish Minister of the Interior Süleyman Soylu stated on Sunday that at least seven people, including three children, have died in Van Province following a 5.7 magnitude earthquake on the border between Iran and Turkey.

According to the senior official, five people have been sent to a hospital, while others are believed to be stuck under the rubble.

"As a result of the earthquake in Iran, seven people, including three children, died in the Van province. Five people were injured. There are still people buried under the rubble," Soylu said, as quoted by A Haber TV channel.

The earthquake was registered at 05:52 GMT with its epicentre located 141 kilometres (87.6 miles) to the west of the Iranian city of Tabriz and 71 kilometres to the southeast of the Turkish city of Ozalp. The focus of the quakes was registered at the depth of 5 kilometres.

A number of Turkish provinces are situated in seismically active regions. One of the latest strong earthquakes hit the country's Elazig Province in late January, killing 40 people.

