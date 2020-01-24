6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Eastern Turkey - EMSC

On 23 January, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit the western Turkish province of Manisa with no people being injured or killed in the incident, according to provincial Governor Ahmet Deniz.

A strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Turkey at 17:55:10 GMT, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported. The epicentre of the earthquake was located 210 kilometres northeast of Gaziantep and 10 kilometres north of Doganyol, Turkey at a depth of two kilometres, according to the centre.

According to the EMSC, the earthquake was felt in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Israel.

"A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Sivrice at 20:55 [17:50 GMT]. The epicentre was located at a depth of 7 kilometres. There is no information about any damage and victims yet", Mehmet Gulluoglu, the head of the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, said, as aired by the Turkish NTV broadcaster.

There are no immediate reports about damages or casualties due to the earthquake.

According to the head of Elazıg province, emergency teams have already started working at the site.

Social media users have shared videos of furniture shaking and trembling in various Turkish cities.

This is how the quake was felt in #Kobane pic.twitter.com/9rajubdn3N — Mutlu Civiroglu (@mutludc) January 24, 2020

#deprem elazığda olan depremi ben malatyadan böyle hissettim . Herkese geçmiş olsun 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pcqCuKUJ0C — Cafer Yalçın (@caferylcn) January 24, 2020

​The quake follows tremors that were registered between the towns of Kirkagac and Akhisar a day earlier, according to a spokesperson for the regional authorities.

Turkey is located in a seismically active zone and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. The two deadliest quakes in the country occurred in 115 AD and 526 AD. Both disasters devastated the city of Antioch, leaving some 260,000 and 250,000 people dead, respectively.

