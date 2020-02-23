Schools in Iran Temporarily Closing Amid Coronavirus Spread

TEHRAN (Sputnik) – Schools in the Iranian capital are closing for two days amid the spread of the new coronavirus in the country, the Tehran education department has announced.

Schools will be closed on Sunday and Monday in order to ensure the safety and health of all students, the department said in a Saturday statement, adding that disinfection will be carried out at educational facilities in Tehran.

Educational facilities will also be closed for different periods of time in other parts of Iran, including the province of Qom, where the first coronavirus cases were reported this week. All cultural events will be canceled in Iran for one week.

According to the latest data from Iran’s health ministry, 28 coronavirus cases have been registered in the country. At least five people have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Iran. Two of the coronavirus cases have been registered in Tehran. The exact origins of the coronavirus outbreak in Iran have not been identified.

The novel coronavirus disease, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO), was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China's Hubei Province, in late December 2019 and has since spread to more than 25 other countries. The outbreak has already left over 77,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in 2,442 fatalities.