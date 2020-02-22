Death Toll From Coronavirus in China's Hubei Province Reaches 2,346, Over 64,000 Infected

An outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus was first registered in the Chinese city of Wuhan, in Hubei province, last December, and has since spread to more than 30 countries worldwide.

The death toll from coronavirus in China's Hubei province has risen to 2,346, with a total of 64,084 infected, the regional health committee said on Sunday. A total of 15,299 patients have recovered, it added. 96 new deaths and 630 new cases were registered in the province on 22 February.

"As of 24:00 on 22 February 2020, Hubei Province has reported a total of 64,084 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 46,201 in Wuhan. A total of 15,299 patients were discharged from the hospital, including 8,171 in Wuhan. The province has accumulated 2,346 deaths, of which 1,856 were in Wuhan. 62,787 people are still undergoing medical observation", the statement said.

Earlier, Chinese health authorities reported 2,345 fatalities in mainland China, with a total of 76,288 people infected.

Chinese Vice Minister of Science and Technology Xu Nanping said that the earliest vaccine for coronavirus would be submitted for clinical trials is late April.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), which designated COVID-19 as the official name for the new virus, declared a global health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak. So far, at least 15 people have died from coronavirus outside China, according to Worldometer.