UN Security Council Convenes to Discuss Situation in Syria - Video

Russia has stated that it is willing to continue cooperation with Ankara on Idlib, including at the highest level, but is dissatisfied with the implementation of the Sochi agreement with Turkey regarding the creation of a demilitarized zone in Idlib.

The United Nations Security Council has gathered in New York to discuss the situation in Syria as Turkish president Erdogan is threatening an imminent operation in the Idlib province.

The province has become the battleground for clashes between the Syrian government forces and Ankara-backed militants.

Russia and Turkey have held two rounds of negotiations to settle the conflict, but so far, have not reached a consensus on the Syrian issue.

