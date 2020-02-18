Register
19:36 GMT18 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves after addressing members of his right-wing party bloc at a conference in Tel Aviv, Israel November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Nir Elias

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Mulls Launching Direct Trips to Mecca From Israel – Report

    © REUTERS / NIR ELIAS
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107734/40/1077344005.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202002181078344714-netanyahu-launching-direct-trips-mecca-israel/

    Although there are no diplomatic ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, the hidden relations of the two countries have increased over the past years in the face of their mutual enemy Iran. In January, Tel-Aviv okayed trips to the kingdom for business and religious pilgrimages, after barring direct journeys for years.

    An official from the Likud party revealed that the head of the Israeli government, Benjamin Netanyahu, is looking into facilitating Hajj – a pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia each Muslim is supposed to make at least once, during his life, The New Arab reports, citing Palestinian sources.

    According to the outlet, Knesset lawmaker from the Likud party Miki Zuhar spoke about progress on the matter, amid the Israeli prime minister’s reportedly improved ties with the kingdom, which does not maintain diplomatic relations with the Jewish state, like several other Arab nations.

    The MP claimed that he had asked Netanyahu to make it possible, using his connections, for Muslim pilgrims from Israel to travel to Saudi Arabia for the much lower price of $1,460 instead of $8,700, the current cost of such a trip when travelling via Jordan.

    Muslims from Israel have had to use temporary papers issued by Jordan to travel to Mecca for years, as both countries had not allowed direct trips. But recently, against the backdrop of reportedly warming ties, the Israeli government decided that citizens of the Jewish state would be permitted to go to Saudi Arabia for certain purposes after Tel Aviv had banned such journeys, without express permission from the interior minister, for years.

    Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh with the 'Kingdom Tower'
    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Two Jordanians on Trial in Saudi Arabia Over Spying for Mossad, Backing Daesh - Reports
    In January, the country’s Interior Minister Aryeh Deri signed the corresponding order, allowing trips to the monarchy for business meetings, investment searches as well as for the so-called Umrah religious pilgrimage, Hajj.

    However, the move was not reciprocated by Riyadh as Prince Faisal, the current foreign minister of Saudi Arabia, told CNN that Israelis were not allowed to visit his country despite the move.

    Related:

    Israel Seeks Closer Cooperation with Gulf States over Fears of Iran – Report
    Saudi Arabia Bans Muslims From Israel and Palestine From Mecca – Report
    Israel Officially Allows Citizens to Travel to Saudi Arabia - Reports
    Tags:
    diplomacy, pilgrimage tours, Muslim, Hajj, Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Arabia, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Masks and Faces of Venice Carnival 2020
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse