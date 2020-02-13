Syrian Parliament Unanimously Recognises Armenian Genocide as Tensions With Turkey Rise – Report

The People’s Council of Syria, the nation’s unicameral parliament, has backed a resolution condemning as genocide the mass killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Turks during WWI.
The lawmakers have passed the motion unanimously, the state-run SANA news agency reports.
It comes as Syrian and Turkish government forces found themselves on a collision course in Idlib, the last bastion outside of Damascus control, currently held by the jihadist terror group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham.
