Syrian Parliament Unanimously Recognises Armenian Genocide as Tensions With Turkey Rise – Report

The overwhelmingly symbolic move comes in the wake of a serious escalation in northwestern Syria, where Turkish and Syrian troops have been trading fire in the rebel-held province of Idlib.

The People’s Council of Syria, the nation’s unicameral parliament, has backed a resolution condemning as genocide the mass killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Turks during WWI.

The lawmakers have passed the motion unanimously, the state-run SANA news agency reports.

It comes as Syrian and Turkish government forces found themselves on a collision course in Idlib, the last bastion outside of Damascus control, currently held by the jihadist terror group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham.