Turkish Ministry of Defence Claims 51 Targets of Syrian Gov't Forces Hit in Idlib

The Turkish Defence Ministry stated on Tuesday that 51 units belonging to the Syrian Army, including two tanks, an anti-aircraft installation site and a munitions depot, have been destroyed, while one tank has been seized.
İdlib bölgesinden alınan son bilgilere göre 51 Rejim unsurunun etkisiz hale getirildiği, 2 tank, 1 uçaksavar mevzii ile 1 mühimmat deposunun imha edildiği, 1 tankın da ele geçirildiği öğrenilmiştir.https://t.co/GmXaDNMzIP— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) February 11, 2020
The statement comes hours after the ministry confirmed that militants in Syria had downed a government helicopter in al-Nayrab, Idlib province.
Commenting on the statement, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that the Syrian government "would pay a heavy price" for its actions.
In his speech, Erdogan referred to a new wave of escalation in northern Syria after Syrian government forces allegedly attacked a Turkish military post in Idlib the day before.
Days after the incident, media reported that Turkey was drawing up forces in the region as a convoy of 150 trucks carrying Turkish special forces troops, military equipment and ammunition was seen at the Turkey-Syria border in the province of Hatay.
