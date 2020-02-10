Turkish Army Destroys 101 Targets in Syria in Response to Attack on Its Servicemen in Idlib - MoD

The Turkish Defence Ministry stated on Monday that the country's forces have attacked 115 targets of the Syrian government, destroying 101 of them.
"Up to now, 115 (Syrian) regime targets were immediately fired upon, and 101 regime elements were neutralised according to initial information from various sources. It was found that three tanks and two mortar positions were destroyed, while one helicopter was also hit," the ministry said in a statement.
Çeşitli kaynaklardan edinilen ilk bilgilere göre 101 Rejim unsurunun etkisiz hale getirildiği, 3 tank ve 2 top/havan mevziinin tahrip edildiği, ayrıca 1 helikopterin isabet aldığı öğrenilmiştir. https://t.co/Fb2FUuYhCL— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) February 10, 2020
The ministry said further that it would retaliate any attach conducted on its forces that have observation posts in northern Syria.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)