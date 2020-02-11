Syrian Gov't Chopper in Northern Syria Downed by Militants - Reports

Reuters reported on Monday that militants in Syria have downed a government helicopter in Nayreb by firing a surface-to-air missile.

The attack was reportedly carried out by militants associated with the al-Nusra terrorist group*.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the pilots managed to escape the chopper, although their status on the ground remains unknown.

The incident comes a day after the Turkish Defence Ministry announced that the country's forces had struck 115 Syrian government targets, destroying 101 of them. The move was a response to an alleged attack on Turkish military posts in Idlib by Syrian government forces.

Tensions in Northern Syria started to escalate last week after eight Turkish nationals were killed an a shelling conducted by Syrian government forces on Turkey's observation post in Idlib.

Following the shelling, Turkish forces conducted a retaliatory attack, killing, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 76 Syrian servicemen.

Days after the incident, media reported that Turkey was drawing up forces in the region as a convoy of 150 trucks carrying Turkish special forces troops, military equipment and ammunition was seen at the Turkey-Syria border in the province of Hatay.

*al-Nusra [al-Nusra Front, the Nusra Front, Jabhat al-Nusra, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham] - a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries

