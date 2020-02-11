Fatah Holds Demonstration in Ramallah in Support of Abbas's Speech at UN - Video

In late January, following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump unveiled the so-called “deal of the century”. The plan was harshly criticised by a number of states and human rights groups which said it was biased in favour of Israel.

People gathered on Monday in Ramallah, a city in the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), to support a speech by Mahmoud Abbas at the United Nations against Donald Trump's “deal of the century".

US President Donald Trump unveiled his plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during a joint press statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday, 28 January.

The deal allows Tel Aviv to annex Jewish settlements throughout the West Bank, keeping the territory fragmented into Arab and Jewish zones policed by the Israeli military.

It also stipulates that Jerusalem would become the "sovereign capital of the State of Israel", proposing at the same time to double the size of Palestinian territories through a series land swaps and calling for $50 billion to fund PNA infrastructure projects.

