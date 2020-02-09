Turkish Protesters Rally Against Trump's 'Deal of the Century' in Istanbul - Video

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan previously stated that the American deal ignored the interests of the Palestinians, adding that to "leave Jerusalem to Israel is never acceptable". The plan was also rejected by the Palestinian authorities and numerous Middle Eastern countries.

Turkish protesters are holding a rally in Istanbul against the "Deal of the Century", an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump in late January. The organisers of the event condemn the decision and urge people to "stand up for Jerusalem against the Bullying of the Century".

The deal, announced by the US president, suggests that Jerusalem would become the "sovereign capital of the State of Israel", while Palestinians are granted several neighbourhoods in East Jerusalem as the capital of their state.

It also stipulates that Israel would incorporate at least 87 percent of the Jewish settlements in the West Bank, while the Palestinian Authority would double its territories via several land swaps, and would be also granted $50 billion for infrastructure projects.